Twelve South HiRise Pro gives your iMac a stylish boost for $130 ($40 off)

- Aug. 5th 2020 3:22 pm ET

$130
0

Twelve South via Amazon offers its HiRise Pro iMac Stand for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in months. The Twelve South HiRise Pro delivers a luxury aluminum stand for your iMac. A reversible front and leather in-lay give this accessory a premium feel, along with its Space Gray paint job. It elevates the iMac to eye-level, making it a perfect companion for secondary displays. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 400 Amazon customers.

Leverage your savings and add the Twelve South BackPack to your setup. It delivers extra storage space behind your iMac, which is ideal for hard drives and other storage. I’ve been using one for a while now, and have to agree, it’s a pretty ingenious way to keep things looking neat and tidy.

While we’re on the subject of battlestation setups, don’t miss today’s details on the latest Herman Miller and Logitech collaboration. On top of a new gaming chair, the iconic brand is partnering with Logitech for a new line of standup desks and accessories. We have all the details right here.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

  • Elevates iMac or external display to your optimal viewing height up to 93mm (3.66 in)
  • Creates hidden desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items
  • Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top
  • Internal shelf adusts to four different screen height options

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp