Twelve South HiRise Pro gives your iMac a stylish boost for $130 ($40 off)

Twelve South via Amazon offers its HiRise Pro iMac Stand for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in months. The Twelve South HiRise Pro delivers a luxury aluminum stand for your iMac. A reversible front and leather in-lay give this accessory a premium feel, along with its Space Gray paint job. It elevates the iMac to eye-level, making it a perfect companion for secondary displays. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 400 Amazon customers.

Leverage your savings and add the Twelve South BackPack to your setup. It delivers extra storage space behind your iMac, which is ideal for hard drives and other storage. I’ve been using one for a while now, and have to agree, it’s a pretty ingenious way to keep things looking neat and tidy.

While we’re on the subject of battlestation setups, don’t miss today’s details on the latest Herman Miller and Logitech collaboration. On top of a new gaming chair, the iconic brand is partnering with Logitech for a new line of standup desks and accessories. We have all the details right here.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

Elevates iMac or external display to your optimal viewing height up to 93mm (3.66 in)

Creates hidden desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items

Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top

Internal shelf adusts to four different screen height options

