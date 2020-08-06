Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage gets $200 price cut

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,799 shipped. That’s down $200 from the regular going rate and matches our previous 1TB mention. Today’s deal is the best available by $100.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is highlighted by a completely redesigned keyboard, which does away with the much-maligned previous-generation version. You’ll also find a Retina display, a host of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and of course, the Touch Bar. It’s a solid option if you’re looking to tackle various tasks on-the-go. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it a great option for creative professionals.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

