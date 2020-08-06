Apex Legends is about to enter its sixth season, and with it is introducing an all-new element to the game: crafting. That’s right if you don’t like the gear you have, just collect some materials from around the map and build something better. That, plus Rampart, a new battle pass, and an all-new weapon are landing in Apex Legends Season 6 on August 18th.

Crafting revolutionizes how we think of gear in Apex Legends

Normally in Apex Legends, if you don’t like the gear you have, you’ve gotta get something else to replace it. But, with Season 6, we’re seeing the introduction of an all-new element to the game: crafting. We don’t know much about what crafting will entail yet, but what the developers have said is, “Don’t like your gear? Collect materials around the map to build something better!” It’s going to be quite interesting to see what all happens with crafting, what aspects of Apex it changes, and how easy it is to find these “materials.”

Rampart lands as an all-new legend in Apex Legends Season 6

Rampart is an “expert model” who made her name in underground fight clubs. She talks big and has the ballistics to back it up, according to the landing page. There’s not a whole lot of information around Rampart here either, but we got a glimpse as to what Rampart has to offer in the launch trailer for the new season. She has a weapon that she calls “Sheila” at the end of the video, making us wonder if this new minigun will make its way into the game at some point in time…maybe as a Legend ability?

Volt is a “shocking new weapon”

Normally, energy ammo is reserved for the Havoc and L-Star,, which are both considered assault rifles. The Volt is the first SMG to be introduced on the Energy platform in Apex, and the devs say that it’s a “shocking new weapon.” It allows you to charge into battle and even “packs a punch.” It’ll be very interesting to see how this changes gameplay and what weapon it replaces in the meta.

Availability

You’ll see Apex Legends Season 6 land on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC at the same time on August 18, giving you only a few weeks to wait.

9to5Toys’ take

Apex Legends continues to be one of my favorite games of all-time, being the one I always go back to whenever I don’t know what to play. The introduction of crafting will really rejuvenate my interest in the game, as will the introduction of a new weapon and legend. I’m stoked to play in a few weeks, what about you?

