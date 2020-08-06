Arlo Pro Camera System packs HomeKit, 7-day cloud DVR, more at $100 (Save $40)

- Aug. 6th 2020 8:56 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 1-Camera HomeKit Security System for $99.99 shipped. Down from it’s $140 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. One of Arlo’s most notable features is free 7-day cloud DVR, but that isn’t all of the perks that this Pro system boasts. The included camera sports 720p recording, water-resistance, advanced motion detection, and a completely wireless connection. You’ll also be able to integrate the system into HomeKit for easily accessing streams alongside your other smart home gear. Plus, the hardwired base station ensures your Wi-Fi won’t be congested by the camera’s video feed. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

While today’s offer is one of the best out there for an outdoor HomeKit camera period, you can save even more by picking up the best-selling Wyze Cam instead. This alternative lacks the weather-resistance of the lead deal, but enters with a more affordable $26 price tag. It also trades Siri in for Alexa and Assistant integration, but carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 39,000 customers.

Don’t forget you can also still save $100 on the higher-end Arlo Pro 3 system at $400, which still delivers HomeKit integration with two cameras. There’s also this on-going Nest Hello Video Doorbell discount at $170, and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

Arlo Pro HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro wire-free security cameras let you watch over what you love from every angle, indoors and out, day and night. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

