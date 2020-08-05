Arlo’s Pro 3 system includes two HomeKit-enabled cameras for $400 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $399.95 shipped. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include HomeKit support as well as 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which havhttps://amzn.to/3al5U7le been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

A great way to use your savings would be to grab Arlo’s official solar panel accessory at $80. Adding this into the mix will allow you to keep one of the cameras included in the featured bundle powered without having to worry about refueling a battery every 6-months. Or you could grab this outdoor charging cable from Arlo for less if you don’t mind a wired setup.

Get in the HomeKit camera game for much less when you opt for these options from Anker starting at $30. Both options available are standalone cameras, but will still integrate with your Siri setup just the same. And at more affordable price points, too. You’ll find even more in our smart home guide, as well.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

