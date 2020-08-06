New Amazon low greets Coleman’s 6-Person Skydome Tent at $143.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 6-Person Skydome Tent for $143.38 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $25. This 6-person tent boasts a speedy setup that’s said to pop up “in under 5-minutes.” This is accomplished by the use of pre-attached poles, simplifying the entire process by quite a bit. It wields Dark Room technology which empowers you to block 90% of sunlight and help you get a full night of rest. This design features walls that are almost vertical, a perk that the company touts as offering “20% more headroom than traditional Coleman dome tents.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to shake up your next camping trip? If so, Stanley’s Shot Glass and Flask Set is worth your consideration. It’s 50% off at Amazon right now, allowing you to snatch up your own for $20.50. It bundles four 2-ounce shot glasses, an 8-ounce hip flask, and metal carrying case. It’s built to last thanks to the use of stainless steel throughout.

While you’re out there, why not cook 30 burgers with NOMAD’s stealthy grill? This premium offering disguises itself as a suitcase and is sure to turn some heads thanks to its standout looks. The exterior is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and once everything is nested inside it weighs in at a mere 28-pounds. See photos and read our coverage right here.

Coleman 6-Person Skydome Tent features:

Sets up in under 5 minutes thanks to pre-attached poles

Dark Room technology blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise; reduces heat inside tent for a more comfortable rest anytime of day

Nearly vertical walls offer 20% more headroom than traditional Coleman dome tents

