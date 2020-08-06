DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some particularly solid offers. Starting at just $4 per year, this week’s offerings include Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. All of today’s deals ship with free delivery, no sales tax, and will never get automatically renewed on you. Head below for a closer look at the DiscountMags Deals of the Week.

DiscountMags Deals of the Week:

While you really can’t go wrong with any of the four deals on tap this week, the real standout here is Bon Appetit at $4 per year. Regularly as much as $30 per year and currently on sale for $20, today’s offer is the best price we can find. It is also about $1 below the usual rock-bottom weekend pricing we see and the current best listing at Amazon. If you do opt for the slightly more expensive Amazon option, just note it will get auto-renewed at full price the following year.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week offers right here. All of the titles in there are currently at the lowest prices we can find.

Prefer the comics instead? No worries, we have plenty of deals on those as well. Not only are we still tracking a series Marvel reads from just $1, the latest ComiXology sale has Harley Quinn and Walking Dead graphic novels at up to 75% off as well. Or just browse through our summer reading list for some new novels ideas.

More on Bon Appetit magazine:

Deals of the Week: Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics. Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners. Articles focus on tips for improving existing skills in the kitchen, as well as helpful advice new cooks can follow to ensure each dish they try at home is a success.

