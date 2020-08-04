Following up yesterday’s X-Men sale, ComiXology is back with up to 75% off a selection of discounted DC graphic novels and single issue reads in its DC Harley Quinn sale from $1. Amongst all of the discounts, one standout and a great place to start is on Batman: White Knight for $5.99. That’s good for a 54% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $2, and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. White Knight features a different take on Batman, and follows the story of The Joker embarking on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. Head below for even more of our top picks from the Harley Quinn comics sale and more.

Other notable Harley Quinn comics:

ComiXology is keeping the graphic novel deals rolling from there with a sale on Image titles from $1. With iconic series like The Walking Dead, Saga, and more available in this sale, there are plenty of popular comics to dive into, and on sale at that. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Batman: White Knight synopsis:

The impossible has happened: The Joker has become…sane. Batman: White Knight follows the man now known as Jack Napier as he embarks on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. After reconciling with his long-suffering partner, Harley Quinn, he sets in motion a carefully plotted campaign to discredit the one person whom he views as Gotham City’s true enemy: Batman.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!