Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky tool and garage organizers

Home Depot has kicked off a new Husky tool organization sale that offers up to 40% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 4-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Pegboard Storage for $265.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $380 but trends around $375 these days. This offer is also $9 less than our previous mention. This low-profile workbench offers a “durable” wood platform, drawer, and pegboard storage system. It’s ideal for setups where space may be at a premium. Includes a single drawer as well for extra storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout is the Husky 72-inch Steel Tall Garage Cabinet for $244.99. You’d typically pay $300 here these days, although it originally sold for $350. This garage organization system is 6-feet tall and 3-feet wide, offering a slim design that won’t take up too much space in your garage or work area. It’s made of steel with three adjustable-height shelves that hold up to 150-pounds each. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of Home Depot’s Husky sale on this landing page for additional deals. You also don’t want to miss the latest Milwaukee tool promotion that’s ongoing at Home Depot, as well. All of our top picks from that sale can be found right here.

Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Bench features:

Combining storage space with functionality is this 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage. It can withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity so it’s fine to place in your basement, workshop or garage. This workstation supports up to 1,675 lbs. with its solid wood work platform. Easily access your tools like screwdrivers with the included holders at either side of the bench. . It also includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools.

