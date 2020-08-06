Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro/Max Cases plummet as low as $12 (Up to 70% off)

- Aug. 6th 2020 11:15 am ET

Update 8/6: More official Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases have gone on sale and are priced as low as $12.

Amazon is offering the Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max in White at $13.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 65% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $10. Folks looking for an affordable way to score one of Apple’s official iPhone cases would be hard-pressed to find a better value than this one. It features a bright white exterior that’s said to feel silky and soft to the touch. As you would expect, this offering is ready to work with wireless chargers, allowing you to keep it on at all times. Continue reading to find even more iPhone 11 cases on sale.

We’ve also spotted that Amazon has the Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $20.97 Prime shipped. Today’s deal is over 45% off list price and the best Amazon offer we’ve seen to date. This clear Apple case protects your iPhone 11 Pro Max while also showing off your preferred colorway. It’s comprised of “optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU” that is fully transparent and manages to deliver a “comfortable feel.” As with the silicone case above, this too supports Qi charging. Swing by our hands-on review of the iPhone 11 Clear Case to get an idea of what it’s like to use.

More iPhone cases on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not swing by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory discounts? Leading the pack is Belkin’s Lightning Audio + Charge Rockstar which splits your iPhone’s charging port so you can charge it while using headphones. Many more deals abound there too, with prices starting at $5.

Apple Silicone Case features:

  • A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

