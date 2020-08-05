Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Audio + Charge Rockstar $26 (25% off), more

- Aug. 5th 2020 10:30 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge Rockstar for $26.40 shipped. Typically fetching $35, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. Featuring two Lightning ports, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplement’s your iPhone’s roster of I/O. This is great for using in the car to connect with your stereo or for jamming out with a favorite pair of wired headphones by using a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter included with your iPhone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar allows you to use your headphones while charging your iPhone. Just connect your 3.5 mm headphones, speakers, or AUX cable (aka AUX cord) to enjoy music or talk hands free, while you charge. Use the 3.5 mm RockStar at home, at work, in the car, or on the go.

Works with: Any Apple device that runs iOS 9 or later, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 7 MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables 3.5 mm Headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that connect via your 3.5 mm headphone jack or AUX cable (aka AUX cord)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go