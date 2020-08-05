Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Audio + Charge Rockstar $26 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge Rockstar for $26.40 shipped. Typically fetching $35, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. Featuring two Lightning ports, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplement’s your iPhone’s roster of I/O. This is great for using in the car to connect with your stereo or for jamming out with a favorite pair of wired headphones by using a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter included with your iPhone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.
The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar allows you to use your headphones while charging your iPhone. Just connect your 3.5 mm headphones, speakers, or AUX cable (aka AUX cord) to enjoy music or talk hands free, while you charge. Use the 3.5 mm RockStar at home, at work, in the car, or on the go.
Works with: Any Apple device that runs iOS 9 or later, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 7 MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables 3.5 mm Headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that connect via your 3.5 mm headphone jack or AUX cable (aka AUX cord)
