NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router can run Plex, more at $238.50 (Save 40%), more

- Aug. 6th 2020 11:19 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R9000) for $237.49 shipped. Price will drop at checkout. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Dishing out up to 2,500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 can supply 7.2Gb/s speeds to connected devices. There are six Gigabit Ethernet ports around back, allowing for expansion of your wired network, as well. Other notable features include link aggregation, a 10G SFP+ port, 60Hz 802.11ad support, and even Plex server capabilities. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Woot today, you’ll be able to save on a selection of certified refurbished Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi Systems from $55 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This 3-pack of Linksys Mesh 802.11ac Routers is down to $239.99, saving you 40% from the price you’d pay for a new condition model at Best Buy right now. This system delivers up to 6,000-square feet of coverage, beamforming technology, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 770 customers. Everything included in today’s sale comes backed by a 90-day warranty from Linksys.

For more ways to upgrade your home network, we’re currently seeing Nest Wifi bundles marked down to new lows starting at $199. That’s on top of Amazon’s latest eero systems from $79 and everything else in our networking guide.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Router features:

With support for 802.11ac Quad Stream Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from NETGEAR supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz, 4×4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity, and extended 5 GHz frequency support.

