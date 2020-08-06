Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone has a 6.7-inch display + FREE Galaxy Buds at $600

Amazon is offering the Samsung A71 5G 128GB Unlocked Smartphone with FREE Galaxy Buds for $599.99 shipped. Valued at $708, today’s deal shaves $108 off and matches the list price for what you’d spend solely on the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we’ve tracked on an unlocked version of this phone. Whether you’re anxious to take 5G for a spin now or simply want to plan ahead, Samsung’s A71 is ready and waiting. This specific model boasts a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display, a size that rivals the brand new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Photographers are bound to love its quad lens camera array, empowering them to shoot “epic landscapes and dramatic portraits,” alongside “super clear and steady videos.” The main lens has a 64-megapixel sensor which equates to photos that have more than 5 times the resolution found in many competing smartphones. This listing bundles Samsung Galaxy Buds at no extra charge, providing you with a truly wireless headphone experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

While we’re talking Samsung, did you see the deals we’ve found on its 58- and 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TVs? Pricing starts at $600, making now a great time to rethink your home theater setup. Both units have Alexa built-in, allowing you to easily control your smart home while sitting on the couch.

Today’s savings could go a long way towards decking out your new smartphone with accessories. We have a solid roundup of options that include RAVPower’s 20,000mAh Solar Charger at $20 alongside many other deals priced from $10. Yet another standout example includes Samsung’s 10W Qi Charging Stand at $36. Typically priced at $60, this offer shaves 40% off.

Samsung A71 5G Smartphone features:

GALAXY 5G FOR EVERYONE : With 5G, your phone now delivers mind-boggling speeds, superiorconnections and nearly undetectable lag times. (5G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability)

BIGGER. BRIGHTER. BOLDER: See your entertainment in exquisite clarity and dramatic contrast onthis massive 6.7″ Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display.

PRO-GRADE SHOTS WITH A TAP : Shoot professional-grade photos and videos with A71 5G’s quad lenscamera. Shoot epic landscapes, dramatic portraits, and super clearand steady videos. With the 64MP main lens, you’ll capture all thebeautiful details just as you see them.

