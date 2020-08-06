Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $20 (60% off), more

- Aug. 6th 2020 10:33 am ET

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 20,000mAh Portable Solar Charger for $20 Prime shipped when code 7MFCPPX3 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20,000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Whether you’re planning on getting a late-summer beach trip in or just want to refuel a device from the sun while outdoors, this charger has your back. It’s both water and dust-resistant as well and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4/5 stars.

Durable and sturdy, the portable charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. 20000mAh large capacity battery can recharge an iPhone X 6 times, an iPhone 8 7 times, And Huawei Mate 20 3 times. 

Solar Panel for Unlimited Recharging: Charge via sunlight with 5V/300mA 7. 6*4. 0*1. 0 inch solar panel. Super Bright LED Light is built for outdoor exploration, the charger doubles as a powerful torch

