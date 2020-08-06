Take your videos up a notch with this bi-color rechargeable $23.50 LED panel

- Aug. 6th 2020 3:48 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Light Panel for $23.59 Prime shipped with the code GHKAOGUC at checkout. Down from its $43 going rate, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing available. If you’re a videographer at all, whether with a DSLR, mirrorless, or smartphone, having ample light is crucial to capturing the perfect scene. This LED panel has a built-in rechargeable battery and can be changed from 3500K to 6500K, delivering exactly the right color temperature. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Picking up the Neewer Ultra Bright Mini LED Video Light saves some serious cash. It’s available for just $11.50 Prime shipped and delivers lighting in tight spaces thanks to its compact design. It’s not bi-color, meaning you can’t tune the temperature like today’s lead deal.

Did you miss Sony’s latest camera announcement? The A7S III is finally here, bringing with it some crazy specs. You’ll find 4K60 and 1080p240 recording capabilities here, as well as insane low-light performance, a tilting screen, and much more.

TaoTronics LED Light Panel features:

