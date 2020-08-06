Take your videos up a notch with this bi-color rechargeable $23.50 LED panel

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Light Panel for $23.59 Prime shipped with the code GHKAOGUC at checkout. Down from its $43 going rate, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing available. If you’re a videographer at all, whether with a DSLR, mirrorless, or smartphone, having ample light is crucial to capturing the perfect scene. This LED panel has a built-in rechargeable battery and can be changed from 3500K to 6500K, delivering exactly the right color temperature. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Picking up the Neewer Ultra Bright Mini LED Video Light saves some serious cash. It’s available for just $11.50 Prime shipped and delivers lighting in tight spaces thanks to its compact design. It’s not bi-color, meaning you can’t tune the temperature like today’s lead deal.

Did you miss Sony’s latest camera announcement? The A7S III is finally here, bringing with it some crazy specs. You’ll find 4K60 and 1080p240 recording capabilities here, as well as insane low-light performance, a tilting screen, and much more.

TaoTronics LED Light Panel features:

Dimmable Led String Ligths: Updated Remote Controller with short-circuit protection, 10 levels brightness and adjustable flash/smooth/strobe can create vibrant, dynamic atmospheres.

Weatherproof Star Starry Light: Warm white-yellow Mini leds strings creates a warm, joyful, and festive ambience to delight your Christmas ,holiday or wedding.

Eco-friendly Christmas Light: The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!