WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD packs 300MB/s transfer speeds at $63.50 (Save 22%)

- Aug. 6th 2020 8:28 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the WD 500GB My Passport Go Portable USB 3.0 Solid-State Drive for $63.28 shipped in Cobalt. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, similar portable SSDs sell for $90 at Amazon. Featuring up to 300MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD is a notable way to expand your workstation with 500GB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to 2-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the SSD form-factor to save even more by picking up the WD 1TB Elements Hard Drive for $48 at Amazon. This offering has a similar compact design, but trades the added drop-resistance and faster transfer speeds for double the storage and a more affordable price. But if those are compromises you’re willing to make, it’s a great option for pocketing an extra 24%.

Or if you’re just looking to grab a spare flash drive for a keychain or everyday carry, we’re still tracking all-time lows on Samsung’s BAR Plus USB 3.1 drives. Prices here are starting at $12, delivering upwards of 256GB of storage at a discount.

WD 500GB My Passport Go features:

The My Passport Go portable drive has shock-absorbing rubber edges and no active internal parts, making it drop-resistant up to 2 meters and helping to keep your content safe from bumps and vibrations. Delivering SSD performance of up to 300MB/s,* the My Passport Go portable drive is fast enough to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle thanks to its SSD inside.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go