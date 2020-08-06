WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD packs 300MB/s transfer speeds at $63.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 500GB My Passport Go Portable USB 3.0 Solid-State Drive for $63.28 shipped in Cobalt. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, similar portable SSDs sell for $90 at Amazon. Featuring up to 300MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD is a notable way to expand your workstation with 500GB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to 2-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the SSD form-factor to save even more by picking up the WD 1TB Elements Hard Drive for $48 at Amazon. This offering has a similar compact design, but trades the added drop-resistance and faster transfer speeds for double the storage and a more affordable price. But if those are compromises you’re willing to make, it’s a great option for pocketing an extra 24%.

Or if you’re just looking to grab a spare flash drive for a keychain or everyday carry, we’re still tracking all-time lows on Samsung’s BAR Plus USB 3.1 drives. Prices here are starting at $12, delivering upwards of 256GB of storage at a discount.

WD 500GB My Passport Go features:

The My Passport Go portable drive has shock-absorbing rubber edges and no active internal parts, making it drop-resistant up to 2 meters and helping to keep your content safe from bumps and vibrations. Delivering SSD performance of up to 300MB/s,* the My Passport Go portable drive is fast enough to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle thanks to its SSD inside.

