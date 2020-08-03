Samsung’s BAR Plus USB 3.1 flash drives offer up to 256GB at lows from $12

- Aug. 3rd 2020 1:39 pm ET

From $12
0

Amazon is offering multiple Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drives in various storage sizes priced from $11.99 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 256GB model which drops to $34.99 from its regular going rate of around $43. This saves over 18% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering speeds of up to 400MB/s, this drive is waterproof, shockproof, and designed to go anywhere you do. Made from an all-metal design, Samsung’s BAR Plus flash drives offer a large loop that can be used to secure them to a keyring or make them easier to find in a bag. You’ll find storage amounts ranging from 64GB to 256GB here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If even 64GB is a bit more than you need, SanDisk’s 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a fantastic buy at just $8 Prime shipped. It offers less storage than you’ll find above, but the form-factor might be more convenient for you, depending on what your needs are.

For those rocking Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, you won’t be able to use these drives natively. Instead, be sure to check out CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock. It’s currently at one of its best prices yet, delivering 87W Power Delivery charging, multiple data/display ports, and much more for $210.

Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drives feature:

  • Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s
  • Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
  • Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss
  • Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)
  • USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

