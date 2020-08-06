Tidy up your lawn with WORX’s GT Revolution Trimmer/Edger: $105 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the WORX WG170.3 GT Revolution Grass Trimmer/Edger for $105 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This all-in-one tool is ready to trim and edge your lawn, yielding a clean and tidy appearance. Going this route not only frees up space in your toolshed, but also saves time when switching between tasks as converting between a trimmer and edger only takes a few seconds. I’ve been using a WORX all-in-one like this for over 5-years now and still have no reason to shop for a replacement. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Haven’t had your fill of tool discounts yet? No worries, we’ve got plenty more to keep you busy. Yesterday’s roundup of Makita, DEWALT, and WORX discounts start at $20 and the post is still live. Leading the pack is DEWALT’s 15-Piece Socket Set at $20, and from there you’ll find others as low as $22.

If you’re in need of a way to organize your shop, you’re in luck. Today Home Depot is taking up to 40% off Husky tool and garage organizers. There you’ll find workbenches, storage cabinets, and more. I’ve recently started to tidy up my tools at home and it’s one of those things that you can’t fully appreciate until you’re knee-deep in a project. I am pleasantly surprised each time I can quickly find everything needed for the task at hand.

WORX GT Revolution features:

The GT is a trimmer, wheeled in-line edger, and mini-mower. It saves you time (it converts in seconds) and money (you don’t have to buy 3 separate tools)

Slide it open or closed to accommodate taller or shorter users, and the seven-position adjustable handle lets you find a grip that works for you

Twin rubber wheels keep the edger smooth and steady, giving you straighter lines with less resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!