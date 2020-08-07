Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is $50+ off, now under $278

Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $277.71 shipped. That’s up to $52 off the typical rate there and is within $45 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish TV stand provides an easy way to upgrade your living room’s appearance. An Acacia veneer and use of rubber-wood legs helps bring a mid-century modern look into your space. Holes can be found along the back, making it a cinch to run cables to all of your electronics. Assembly is said to be quick, with only the legs needing to be screwed into place. Measurements are 18.9- by 47.2- by 18.9-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another way to upgrade your home is with Zinus’ Corner Standing Desk. It has just now been struck by a $60 discount, allowing you to pick it up for the best 2020 Amazon price to date. Its height can be adjusted by up to 17.2-inches, making it a suitable solution for most.

After carrying out these home updates, you may want to step away for a bit. If that sounds like a good idea, you should read up on the affordable tiny house we just found. Pricing starts at $11,800, allowing you to thriftily adopt a home away from home.

Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

  • This two-toned media console will bring striking mid-century style to your room along with handy storage space. The top is ideal for a TV and drawers provide plenty of room for tucking away electronic devices.
  • Minimalist design and angled legs are hallmarks of mid-century design
  • Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.

