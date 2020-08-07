Zinus’ Corner Standing Desk hits best Amazon offer of 2020: $109.50 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Betsy Corner Standing Desk for $109.62 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If working from home has been driving you mad lately, shaking up your workspace could be a great way to help. This Zinus offering rests atop your existing desk and allows you to easily switch between sitting and standing at a moment’s notice. No installation or assembly is required, allowing you to quickly get up and running. Its height adjusts from 5- to 17.2-inches, ensuring it’ll be flexible enough to suit most situations. Ratings are still rolling in, but Zinus is a reputable brand.

You may need to do some cable management to initially get your new adjustable desk up and running. For this reason, you might want to grab DYMO’s high-end Label Maker to take organization to the next level. With it you’ll be able to make each cable quick to identify and at $30+ off, now’s a great time to strike.

Bypass everything when placing a pre-order for the new Hachi Infinite M1 projector. It turns your desk into a touchscreen, which will arguably make all of your friends jealous. A hybrid design allows you to reorient it towards a wall to create a 100-inch screen that’s perfect for watching movies or playing games.

Zinus Betsy Corner Standing Desk features:

No installation or assembly required

Ergonomic sit-stand desk with large top surface work area and 2nd level key board and mouse tray

Height adjustable from 5 inches up to 17.2 inches

Strong Sturdy Steel design with smooth and stable adjustability system

Worry-free 1-year limited warranty

