Zinus’ Corner Standing Desk hits best Amazon offer of 2020: $109.50 (Save $60)

- Aug. 7th 2020 4:32 pm ET

Save $60
Amazon is offering the Zinus Betsy Corner Standing Desk for $109.62 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If working from home has been driving you mad lately, shaking up your workspace could be a great way to help. This Zinus offering rests atop your existing desk and allows you to easily switch between sitting and standing at a moment’s notice. No installation or assembly is required, allowing you to quickly get up and running. Its height adjusts from 5- to 17.2-inches, ensuring it’ll be flexible enough to suit most situations. Ratings are still rolling in, but Zinus is a reputable brand.

Zinus Betsy Corner Standing Desk features:

  • No installation or assembly required
  • Ergonomic sit-stand desk with large top surface work area and 2nd level key board and mouse tray
  • Height adjustable from 5 inches up to 17.2 inches
  • Strong Sturdy Steel design with smooth and stable adjustability system
  • Worry-free 1-year limited warranty

