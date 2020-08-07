Dell’s twistable Bluetooth Mouse falls 28%, now under $36 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Dell Bluetooth Mouse (WM615) for $35.76 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in 2020 by $1. If you like the looks of Microsoft’s Arc mouse, this Dell offering is worthy of your attention. It boasts a modern aesthetic that not only looks great, but also can be twisted to make it pocketable. This sleek and slim design allows it to be a great mouse to take between home and work. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Need somewhere to stow your new mouse when going from point A to B? If so, we’ve got you covered with Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags discounts priced from $21. Our favorite is Timbuk2’s Classic X-Small Messenger Bag which is currently $27 off at Amazon.

Want to entirely rethink your computing setup? This sounds like a job that the new Hachi Infinite M1 touchscreen projector is ready to tackle. It can illuminate your desk, allowing you to use it like a big tablet. Once you’re ready to watch a movie or play a game, it can be aimed at a wall to create a 100-inch screen.

Dell Bluetooth Mouse features:

Easily shift from usage to portability by twisting the Dell Bluetooth Mouse from the open shape that comfortably fits your hand when you’re working, to the folded slim mode you can slide into your pocket.

With a touch strip for precision scrolling, an infrared LED tracking sensor and smooth left and right click areas, the mouse puts accurate and reliable performance at your fingertips.

Twist the Dell Bluetooth Mouse into slim mode and take it with you

