Home Depot landscaping sale discounts yard carts, mowers, more by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select outdoor power tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our favorite deal from today’s sale is the Gorilla Carts 4-cubic foot Yard Cart for $81.39. Regularly up to $100, today’s deal matches our previous mention, and the best we can find by 15%. This model offers a 2-wheeled design with enough storage capacity for up to 4-cubic feet of material, such as mulch, plants, and the like. 10-inch pneumatic tires offer “a low center of gravity for amazing stability and maneuverability.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks down below.

Another standout is the Beast Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower at $2,599. That’s down as much as $600 from the regular going rate and the best we can find by $300. Notable features here include a zero-turn radius design with a total cutting width of 48-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Of course, if you’d rather skip the gas-focused design here, make the jump to a fully-electric model from RYOBI in yesterday’s Green Deals instead.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on landscaping essentials, lawn mowers, and much more. This sale concludes tonight, so be sure to jump on any offers that catch your eye.

Don’t miss Home Depot’s other on-going sales, including up to 40% off Husky tool and garage organizers. There’s also a number of notable Milwaukee tool deals happening with up to 35% off combo kits, accessories, and more.

Gorilla Carts Yard Cart features:

30 in. x 24 in. impact-resistant poly bed

10 in. pneumatic tires to easily roll over any terrain

Low center of gravity offers great stability

Unique push or pull design for easy movement and maneuverability

Quick and easy assembly so you can get right to work

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!