QNAP’s 10GbE NAS has room for 3 hard drives and 3 M.2 SSDs at $300 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-332X 10GbE 3-Bay NAS for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $379 like you’ll find at B&H or Adorama, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 3-bay NAS delivers a more unique setup than your usual network storage system with six total drive slots. Alongside the three 3.5-inch hard drive bays, there’s also three M.2 SSD slots with support for RAID 5 for increased performance, as well as dual Ethernet ports. To keep up with the maximum 1,085MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a 10GbE SFP+ port for fully taking advantage of the SSDs. It includes 2GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 16GB down the line, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Get in the NAS game for even less with the Synology 2-Bay DS220j. This option will only set you back $170 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. While it won’t be able to handle quite the same storage capacities as the lead deal, nor the enhanced connectivity, it’ll still offer a great way to dive into having a file server. We found it to be a great option for home backups in our hands-on review.

Or if you’re also looking to give your home network a boost, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router is currently marked down to $237.50, saving you 40% in the process. This router will not only provide 2,500-square feet of coverage and 7.2Gb/s speeds, but it can also run Plex when paired with some external storage.

QNAP 10GbE 3-Bay NAS features:

The TS-332X 3-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP not only let you build a RAID 5 array, but also features a 10GbE SFP+ port and three M.2 2280 SATA III SSD slots to enable higher performance for demanding operations. Built with a minimalist design, this NAS can easily fit within your workspace.

