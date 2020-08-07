Save up to $250 on Sony CarPlay and Android Auto Receivers starting at $280

- Aug. 7th 2020 11:03 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX210SXM) for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $550, here you’ll walk away scoring $250 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low. This CarPlay and Android Auto receiver from Sony upgrades your ride with a 6.4-inch touchscreen display. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

If you can live without the built-in backup camera functionality, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront also has the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (X3000) for $279.99. Down from $400, today’s offer saves you $120, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low. Ditching some of the more premium features of the lead deal not only offers a more affordable price tag, but a larger display, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 285 customers.

Regardless of which Sony receiver you end up with, both models require a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy a seamless in-vehicle experience with this Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver. It has iDatalink Maestro support for smooth integration with your car’s factory features, and the 6.4-inch color touch display provides intuitive navigation. This Sony Bluetooth DVD receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for hands-free access to smartphone functions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go