Amazon’s 1-day sale takes up to 80% off top Kindle reads priced from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing up to 80% off a selection of its top Kindle reads priced from under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now that it’s summer or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

If you’re looking for a new device to read all of the discounted eBooks on, today we spotted a series of Kindle E-reader deals over at Woot starting from $60.

Dead Mountain synopsis:

The mystery of Dead Mountain: In February 1959, a group of nine experienced hikers in the Russian Ural Mountains died mysteriously on an elevation known as Dead Mountain. Eerie aspects of the incident—unexplained violent injuries, signs that they cut open and fled the tent without proper clothing or shoes, a strange final photograph taken by one of the hikers, and elevated levels of radiation found on some of their clothes—have led to decades of speculation over what really happened.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!