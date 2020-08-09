Save on Amazon Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets priced from $60, today only

- Aug. 9th 2020 9:10 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets headlined by the Kindle Voyage in certified refurbished condition at $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Having originally retailed for $200, today’s offer amounts to up to 70% in savings, beats our previous refurbished mention by $30, and is one of the best to date. Kindle Voyage delivers a high-end E-reader with a 6-inch 300ppi display, alongside a battery that lets you read for weeks on end. There’s also Amazon’s PagePress functionality that allows you to “turn the page without lifting a finger.” Perfect for wrapping up the summer by diving into some new books. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 14,000 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for additional discounts on Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets starting at $60. If the lead deal just isn’t what you’re looking for, there are several other options right here worth considering, as well.

Then if you’re looking to load up your new E-reader with some digital titles, you’ll want to dive into this month’s Amazon First Reads for August. These regularly $6 eBooks are now free for Prime members, or at a discounted rate otherwise.

Kindle Voyage E-reader features:

Kindle Voyage features a high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp, laser quality text. The micro-etched glass screen is crafted to eliminate glare and feel like paper to the touch. PagePress allows you to turn the page without lifting a finger. Simply apply pressure on the bezel to turn the page, and PagePress will provide a silent haptic response for consistent and immediate feedback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
woot

woot
Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go