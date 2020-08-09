Save on Amazon Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets priced from $60, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets headlined by the Kindle Voyage in certified refurbished condition at $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Having originally retailed for $200, today’s offer amounts to up to 70% in savings, beats our previous refurbished mention by $30, and is one of the best to date. Kindle Voyage delivers a high-end E-reader with a 6-inch 300ppi display, alongside a battery that lets you read for weeks on end. There’s also Amazon’s PagePress functionality that allows you to “turn the page without lifting a finger.” Perfect for wrapping up the summer by diving into some new books. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 14,000 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for additional discounts on Kindle E-readers and Fire Tablets starting at $60. If the lead deal just isn’t what you’re looking for, there are several other options right here worth considering, as well.

Then if you’re looking to load up your new E-reader with some digital titles, you’ll want to dive into this month’s Amazon First Reads for August. These regularly $6 eBooks are now free for Prime members, or at a discounted rate otherwise.

Kindle Voyage E-reader features:

Kindle Voyage features a high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp, laser quality text. The micro-etched glass screen is crafted to eliminate glare and feel like paper to the touch. PagePress allows you to turn the page without lifting a finger. Simply apply pressure on the bezel to turn the page, and PagePress will provide a silent haptic response for consistent and immediate feedback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!