Anker’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 15C drops to new 2020 low of $180 (Save $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer saves you 28%, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $13 of the best we’ve seen to date. This robotic vacuum from eufy will help you tackle the chores without having to lift a finger. It sports a 100-minute runtime and integrates with Alexa, so you can summon Amazon’s voice assistant to start cleaning sessions. Over 935 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to supplement your cleaning arsenal is with the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. Adding this handheld vacuum into your setup provides a more convenient way to take care of messes instead of having to send the featured robotic vacuum off to sweep the house. And at $42, you’ll be able to use a portion of the savings and still have cash left over.

Or if you’d just prefer a more traditional cleaning experience altogether, we’re still seeing discounts on various Dyson offerings, including its Cordless Stick Vacuum, which tackles allergies, at $180.

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C features:

RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax. And Amazon Alexa-compatibility means you can enjoy clean floors by just saying “Alexa, ask RoboVac to start cleaning.” Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave, and is only 2.85” tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

