Dyson’s V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum tackles allergies at $180 (Save 45%), more

Dyson’s official Rakuten storefront is currently offering its V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped when code DYSON10 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a free Rakuten account. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer is good for a $160 price cut, beats our previous mention by $45, and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen this year. Dyson’s stick vacuum features a lightweight and portable way to keep your floors spotless. It offers a 30-minute runtime on a single charge and includes a combo tool, crevice tool, and more to help get the job done. Plus, this vacuum’s filtration system helps trap dust and other airborne particles, so cleaning won’t stir up your allergies. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 100 customers. Head below for more.

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA cordless vacuum cleaner engineered to clean allergens from homes. Comes with extra tools for tougher tasks and powerful suction. The Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

