Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Solar Panel returns to all-time low at $150 (Save 40%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 at Amazon and direct from Goal Zero, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power packs to offer a completely mobile power setup. It can refuel a connected smartphone or other devices with a 2.4A USB port as well, and an included detachable kickstand helps ensure you can get the most efficient angle. Campers, hikers, tailgaters, and anyone else who spends time outside will find this to be a notable addition to their kit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 140 customers. Head below for more.

A nice way to put your savings to work is with the Goal Zero Sherpa 40 Power Bank at $60. This completes the solar-powered charging setup and pairs with the Nomad 28 featured above. It features a 12000mAh battery as well as three different cables for charging everything from an iPhone 11 to Pixel 4 and more.

Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel features:

A 28-Watt panel re-engineered to be lighter and smarter, the Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel has the innovative technology to charge USB devices directly from the sun. Detachable kickstand for modularity and power-flow indicator ensure the best solar charging experience. Larger footprint allows for quicker charging for the Yeti and Sherpa power packs.

