Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (30% off), more

- Aug. 7th 2020 10:34 am ET

0

Topyo Pro (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) offers its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $19.91 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code K4KMI47G at checkout. Typically fetching $28, today’s offer saves you nearly 30% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. It also features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.

Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only one USB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go