Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (30% off), more

Topyo Pro (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) offers its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $19.91 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code K4KMI47G at checkout. Typically fetching $28, today’s offer saves you nearly 30% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. It also features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.
Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only one USB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!
