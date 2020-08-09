This Apple Health-enabled smart body fat scale has dropped to $21 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Posture Direct (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Body Fat Scale for $20.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This smart scale has the ability to keep tabs on 11 different stats including more traditional things like weight and BMI, as well as body water, fat rate, skeletal muscle rate, and even protein. It’s a great option whether you’re just looking to track stats over time, or supplementing your exercise routine to get quantifiable results from your workouts. Apple Health integration is also joined by Google Fit, Fitbit, and support for other platforms. This #1 new release has already earned a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Given that even non-smart digital scales sell for about the same price, if not more, than the lead deal, today’s discounted option is worth your cash whether you’ll necessarily use the smart features or not.

Posture Smart Body Fat Scale features:

11 Health indicators provide accurate data for weight, BMI, Body fat rate, Visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle rate, Muscle mass, bone mass, Protein, BMR, Body age. Download Fitdays from APP Store or Google Play. Smart phones get automatic binding and record all the changes automatically. Check the data in Fitdays APP anytime and anywhere you want. Clear changing curve helps you keep up with your improving easily.

