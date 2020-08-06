TicWatch’s Wear OS-powered S2 Smartwatch is down to $112.50 (Save 38%)

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $112.54 shipped in Glacier when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $180, here you’ll save 38% with today’s offer coming within $2.50 of our previous mention and marking the second-best we’ve seen this year. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more details.

Save even more when you opt for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for $55 instead. This model brings a more traditional fitness tracker design into the mix instead of the circular form-factor on the lead deal. You’ll still be able to keep an eye on your exercise while relaying notifications from your phone.

Misfit’s latest sale still has Wear OS smartwatches and accessories from $5, and we’re seeing ongoing deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches at all-time lows from $219. Speaking of Samsung, its new Galaxy Buds Live have received the first price cut yet to $150.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

