Load up on Mac apps with the latest BundleHunt sale, deals from $1

BundleHunt has now launched its biggest app sale ever with deals from $1. You’ll simply need to pay the single dollar unlock fee and from there add your choice of apps from a selection of 54 different titles. This is a great way to save on a substantial number of apps, all of which have been discounted from the regular going rate. So if you’re headed back to school, load up now and enjoy notable price reductions to maximize your productivity. You can browse through the entire sale here or hit the jump for some of our top picks.

Our favorite apps include:

uBar 4: Boost your productivity with the most advanced and versatile app and window manager for the Mac.

Airflow: The ultimate way to watch your videos on Chromecast, Apple TV and AirPlay 2 enabled TVs.

Diskeeper: An easy-to-use tool that helps you find the files that take up the most space.

SyncBird Pro: SyncBird Pro comes as perfect iTunes alternative that are truly essential for your iPhone, iPad and iPod music management.

