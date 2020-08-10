Amazon’s Echo Dot is $25 in today’s Woot sale, plus Echo Show, more from $20

Today only, Woot is discounting various Amazon first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices from $20. However, some listings are already starting to sell out. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our deal from today’s sale is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $24.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 375,000 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another deal worth checking out is the Echo Show 5 at $39.99 in used-good condition. Regularly up to $80, today’s deal is a 50% discount and a match of our previous mention. Echo Show 5 delivers everything you love about Alexa in a display-laden device. Its compact 5.5-inch screen lets you watch videos, listen to podcasts, view security cameras, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart home devices. However, some listings are beginning to quickly sell out, so if anything catches your eye, be sure to act quickly.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

