Amazon has Thermos gear and travel mugs on sale from $12 (Up to 35% off)

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is now offering a series of notable offers on travel mugs, lunch containers, and Thermos gear. You can score the 16-ounce Thermos Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler for $19.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $24 and $30 at Amazon over the last year or so, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and within a few cents of the 2020 low. This one trades out the gym-focused design for something a little bit more fashion-forward that will complement your daily work attire. The stainless steel bottle features vacuum insulation to keep your beverages cold for up to 9-hours or hot for around five. The Eastman Tritan lid is BPA-free and implements a handy hook for your tea bag or loose leaf infuser as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. Head below for even more travel mugs and Thermos deals.

The Sipp Thermos line combines sleek style with unique functional features

Thermos patented vacuum insulation is designed for maximum temperature retention; keeps liquids hot for 5 hours and cold for 9 hours

Crafted with a durable stainless-steel interior and exterior, the tumbler is made to endure

Eastman Tritan lid is BPA free and has a built- in tea hook for tea bags or most loose-leaf infusers

