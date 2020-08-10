Belkin Boost Power Bank 2K refuels your Apple Watch on-the-go at $30 (42% off)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch at $29.99 shipped. Down from its $52 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 42%, beats the all-time low there by $18, and is the lowest we’ve tracked this year overall. Belkin’s power bank delivers a mobile refueling solution for Apple Watch complete with a 2000mAh battery and integrated MFi-certified charging puck. Its compact form-factor will easily fit in your bag, and you’ll be able to refuel an Apple Watch in Nightstand mode thanks to its vertical design. Over 155 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get additional details in our launch overage. More below.

If you’d just prefer a compact way to refuel your Apple Watch with an existing power bank, this $10 charging puck features a low-profile design that’ll plug into any USB charging port. It comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating, as well. Though if you rely on Nightstand mode, this won’t be as convenient as the lead deal.

Belkin Boost Apple Watch Power Bank 2K features:

Introducing a compact, portable power bank designed exclusively for Apple Watch. With the power to add up to 63 hours of battery life, you can stay charged for days without needing to bring a wall charger. Perfect for travel and on-the-go, this Apple Watch power bank allows you to track your fitness goals, use Apple Pay, and receive notifications from anywhere.

