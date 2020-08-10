Add the Dragon Ball Z Chess Set to your collection: $35 (Today only, Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the USAopoly Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Chess Set for $35 shipped. This GameStop exclusive is regularly $60, fetches a bloated $75 at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for any Dragon Ball collector, this set includes 18 custom-sculpted, full-color busts of various characters from the popular anime franchise in place of the usual King, Queen, Bishop, and others. Split between villains on one side and heroes on the other, you’ll find mini chess board style renderings of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Gotenks, and Future Trunks, just to name a few. One game board and the collector’s box is included here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re not interested in adding the chess board to your collection, some of the more affordable Dragon Ball Z Funko characters might be a better fit. Starting from around $11 Prime shipped or so, the standard Goku, Super Saiyan Goku, and Goku & Nimbus Funkos are a great place to start with the vinyl collector’s items.

Be sure to check out the new Pokemon Funko Pop! figures right here and this amazing life-size Baby Yoda figure while you’re at it.

More on the Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Chess Set

The Dragon Ball Z Chess Set is a must-have collector’s item for fans and strategy gamers alike, featuring 18 custom-sculpted, full-color busts of characters from the popular anime franchise representing traditional Chess pieces. Hero characters include Goku as King, Vegeta as Queen, Gohan & Piccolo as Bishops, Gotenks & Future Trunks as Knights, Android 18 & Krillin as Rooks and Super Ghost Kamikaze as Pawns

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!