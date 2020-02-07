Whether you love them or hate them, Funko Pop! has been a staple in the pop culture scene for collectors looking to bring home some of their favorite characters. Now the brand’s expansive roster is getting four new figures from the Pokémon world, including favorites like Mewtwo and Pichu. Hit the jump for all the details and for how to add these Pokémon Funko Pop! figures for your collection.

Funko Pop! debuts four new Pokémon figures

Despite there being thousands of characters out there incarnated in the cartoonish style, The Pokémon Company has only just recently begun its foray into the Funko Pop! world. Last year the two brands collaborated on bringing the classic Kanto starters like Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander, as well as Pikachu and Eevee, to market. Now we’re getting four more of the catchable characters which are due out later this year.

With Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution slated to hit Netflix at the end of the month, the recent news that Funko Pop! was back for another round of Pokémon figures is impeccably-timed. Even more fitting for the occasion, the titular character from the most recent Pokémon film adaptation is getting released as one of the four new figurines.

Mewtwo is likely the most notable of the new releases and is joined by two other of the original 151 Pokémon. There’s both Vulpix and Mr. Mime. Lastly, the first of the Johto Pokémon has made its way to the Funko Pop! lineup, Pichu. This one is undoubtedly going to be a fan-favorite, but the same can’t be said for Mr. Mime, who seems like an odd choice if you ask this writer.

Just like you’d expect from any other Funko Pop! you might have, the new batch of Pokémon stand nearly 4-inches tall and sport the same vinyl design.

Gotta pre-order ’em all

All four of the new Pokémon Funko Pop! are slated for release later this year. Each one is currently available for pre-order at Amazon, with Mewtwo, Pichu, Vulpix, and Mr. Mime selling for $10.99 individually. Just as you’d expect with Amazon, all of the figures come backed by the retailer’s Price Guarantee. That means if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that period.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’m a massive fan of LEGO’s BrickHeadz, Funko Pop! never really drew me in quite like the brick-built figures. The Pokémon additions from last year were the first I added to my collection, so the recent news is right up my alley.

Which of the new Pokémon Funko Pop! is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!