Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled grill thermometer has two probes + more at $19.50

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled Grill Thermometer for $19.59 Prime shipped with the code EMMGO6RA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to monitor up to six probes at one time, two are shipped with this starter kit, giving you the ability to check the temperature of multiple things easily. It connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth for easy monitoring when indoors and even works for remote alerts and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you would rather just check the temperature periodically, instead of monitor it for the duration of cooking, an instant-read thermometer is a must. This one is just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Over 4,800 customers have left a collective 4.5/5 stars here.

Ready to further upgrade your grilling gear? Our guide showcases several purchases that we think would make any outdoor BBQ the highlight of your week.

Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer features:

Fast Respond: Takes a temperature in a little as 2 seconds, the grill thermometer work at the condition from 32℉ to 572℉ (0℃ to 300℃) with high accuracy: 1°resolution, 1. 8°F/1°C.

Dual High-Precision Probes: Grill thermometer features food grade stainless steel probe with different color. The stainless steel probes are IPX7 Waterproof and high temperature resistant. It comes with 2 ABS wraps easy to organize.(Do not place the probe in an open flame)

Remote Monitor and Alarm Function: Bluetooth wireless digital meat thermometer with dual probe monitors food/grill/bbq/smoker temps up to 230ft away via Govee Home. Preset the food temperature, then you will get the alarms via app when food is ready. Never worry about overcooking. [Not WiFi Version]

