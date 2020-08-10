Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled grill thermometer has two probes + more at $19.50

- Aug. 10th 2020 5:54 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled Grill Thermometer for $19.59 Prime shipped with the code EMMGO6RA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to monitor up to six probes at one time, two are shipped with this starter kit, giving you the ability to check the temperature of multiple things easily. It connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth for easy monitoring when indoors and even works for remote alerts and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you would rather just check the temperature periodically, instead of monitor it for the duration of cooking, an instant-read thermometer is a must. This one is just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Over 4,800 customers have left a collective 4.5/5 stars here.

Ready to further upgrade your grilling gear? Our guide showcases several purchases that we think would make any outdoor BBQ the highlight of your week.

Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer features:

  • Fast Respond: Takes a temperature in a little as 2 seconds, the grill thermometer work at the condition from 32℉ to 572℉ (0℃ to 300℃) with high accuracy: 1°resolution, 1. 8°F/1°C.
  • Dual High-Precision Probes: Grill thermometer features food grade stainless steel probe with different color. The stainless steel probes are IPX7 Waterproof and high temperature resistant. It comes with 2 ABS wraps easy to organize.(Do not place the probe in an open flame)
  • Remote Monitor and Alarm Function: Bluetooth wireless digital meat thermometer with dual probe monitors food/grill/bbq/smoker temps up to 230ft away via Govee Home. Preset the food temperature, then you will get the alarms via app when food is ready. Never worry about overcooking. [Not WiFi Version]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide