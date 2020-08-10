Home Depot takes up to 40% off Arlo cameras, smart home accessories, solar, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select home security and solar systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Arlo Q Indoor Security Cameras for $193.99. Regularly around $120 each, today’s deal equates to a new all-time low when looking at the individual price. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.
Another standout today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $88.88. Today’s deal is over $80 off the original price and down $60 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.
Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on smart home accessories, cameras, and more. We also have a notable promotion running via Woot this morning on Amazon’s Echo lineup, which you can see here.
Arlo Q features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)
- 1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
- Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight
- Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app
