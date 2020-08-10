Home Depot takes up to 40% off Arlo cameras, smart home accessories, solar, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select home security and solar systems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Arlo Q Indoor Security Cameras for $193.99. Regularly around $120 each, today’s deal equates to a new all-time low when looking at the individual price. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $88.88. Today’s deal is over $80 off the original price and down $60 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on smart home accessories, cameras, and more. We also have a notable promotion running via Woot this morning on Amazon’s Echo lineup, which you can see here.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

