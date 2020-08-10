It’s time to kick off another week with the best Mac and iOS app deals on hand. We still have an impressive new BundleHunt promotion from the weekend filled with Mac apps from just $1, but for now it’s time to focus on Apple’s digital storefronts. Along with a slew of titles starring everyone’s favorite havoc-wreaking Goat, today’s price drops also include some great photography and productivity apps as well as deals on titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, FRACTER, Seeds Pro – Minecraft Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad & KeyPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Seeds Pro – Minecraft Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Reading Prep: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pirates Outlaws: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weird Type: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Goat Simulator PAYDAY :

Goat Simulator: Payday is the most criminally realistic goat simulation yet! Starring 4 new main thugs – A flying flamingo, a wheelchairing dolphin, a spitting camel and a goat that’s just really handsome. Use PRANKNET © to find your new crew some smash & grab heists, then blast away your stolen cash on different things. Mostly masks. Okay only masks. Dodge the police by stealing and driving other people’s cars, because it’s too expensive to buy your own.

