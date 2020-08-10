Ready the lawn for fall in today’s Miracle-Gro and Scotts Gold Box from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off Scotts yard care products. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the 12-pack of Miracle-Gro Tree & Shrub Plant Food Spikes for $5. Regularly closer to $10 or more, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While the summer might be coming to a close for some, these tree spikes are ideal for both the warmer months and in the fall. You only need to use them once per season to promote “vibrant color and lush foliage” on evergreen trees, shrubs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for additional offers.

More Scotts yard care deals:

More on the Miracle-Gro Tree & Shrub Plant Food:

Promotes vibrant color and lush foliage

Contains natural ingredients

Feed once per season in Spring and Fall

Also great for use on evergreens and acid loving plants

Easy-to-use spikes release nutrients directly into the root zone to help promote strong trees and shrubs

