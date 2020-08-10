Ready the lawn for fall in today’s Miracle-Gro and Scotts Gold Box from $3

- Aug. 10th 2020 8:56 am ET

Get this deal
47% off $3+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off Scotts yard care products. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the 12-pack of Miracle-Gro Tree & Shrub Plant Food Spikes for $5. Regularly closer to $10 or more, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While the summer might be coming to a close for some, these tree spikes are ideal for both the warmer months and in the fall. You only need to use them once per season to promote “vibrant color and lush foliage” on evergreen trees, shrubs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for additional offers.

More Scotts yard care deals:

You might also want consider organizing or outfitting the workshop/garage with some new gear while you’re at it. Home Depot is currently running a wide-ranging sale event on tools or workshop storage at up to 40% off. Then swing by our Green Deals and home goods hubs for even more.

More on the Miracle-Gro Tree & Shrub Plant Food:

  • Promotes vibrant color and lush foliage
  • Contains natural ingredients
  • Feed once per season in Spring and Fall
  • Also great for use on evergreens and acid loving plants
  • Easy-to-use spikes release nutrients directly into the root zone to help promote strong trees and shrubs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
47% off $3+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Scotts

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard