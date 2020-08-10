Motorola One Zoom drops to new all-time low at $320 ($130 off), more from $100

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked One Zoom 128GB Android Smartphone for $319.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6.4-inch display, Motorola’s One Zoom has a familiar water-drop cutout for the selfie camera alongside a finger print sensor built right into the display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, which is supplemented by 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a domino-shaped camera bump which packs a 48MP primary sensor, alongside an 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth lenses. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more deals from $100.

Other Motorola Android smartphones:

If you’re hoping to load up any of these smartphones with some discounted apps and games, you’ll definitely want to swing by our roundup right here for all of the best ways to save. Then check out everything else in our Android guide for even more.

Motorola One Zoom features:

Introducing motorola one zoom with its industry leading quad camera system, a 48 MP Sensor with OIS, high-res optical zoom, an ultra-wide angle lens and more, it gives you the perfect camera for every moment. Plus, the battery gives you up to 2 days of life, plus hours of power in just minutes with turbopower charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!