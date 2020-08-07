We are now ready to gather up all of the best Android game and app deals for the weekend. Make sure you scoop up Stardew Valley while it’s down at $5 on Google Play, and then head back here for all of today’s most notable price drops. Our highlights range from games like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Grim Legends 2, and Demon Hunter: Chronicles, to freebie icon packs and productivity suites including Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget at 50% off. You’ll want to head below the fold for a closer at today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories :

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is based on H.P. Lovecraft’s stories. You will experience first-hand the cosmic horror created by the genius of Providence. Every character will go through an investigation that will take them through different locations, from the creepy old Victorian mansion to the abandoned hospital where forbidden experiments take place or the jungle where lost tribes celebrate forgotten rituals, just to name a few. Levels are randomly generated: it will be a different experience every time you play. Also, they vary depending on the character you’re playing with. Look for items and clues to unlock secrets and new stories.

