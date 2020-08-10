Home Depot starts RYOBI end of summer sale with up to 35% off tools, more

Home Depot is rolling out a new end of summer RYOBI sale today with deals on tools, outdoor essentials, mowers, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Pulse Driver with 1.5Ah Battery for $79. You’d regularly pay over $100 here but the bundle delivers $125 worth of original value. This drill and driver offers RYOBI’s QuietSTRIKE Pulse technology, which it says will deliver the performance you need without too much noise. You’ll also receive a 1.5Ah battery and wall charger with a purchase, along with a wall charger and 3-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $79. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale here for even more RYOBI deals. This promotion is expected to roll on through the week, but some deals are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye.

For more late-summer essentials, don’t miss today’s Amazon Gold Box that features a wide range of deals on Miracle-Gro and Scotts lawn care products. Deals start at just $3, marking some of the best offers we’ve tracked to date.

RYOBI QuietSTRIKE Pulse Driver features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 1/4 in. Hex QuietSTRIKE Pulse Driver with 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery. QuietSTRIKE Technology is gives more power and speed than a drill but with 50% less noise than an impact driver. This new drill produces 3,200 RPM and 2,200 ipm. The tool features tri-beam LED lights to help illuminate the darkest work spaces.

