Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub packs a 5W Qi charging pad, more at $25 (Save 50%)

- Aug. 11th 2020 2:07 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US is currently offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.99 Prime shipped when code D29468C2 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This 5-in-1 USB-C hub from Aukey delivers two USB 3.0 ports to your Mac, PC, or Chromebook. On top of that, you’ll also find a 60W USB-C passthrough charging port alongside an HDMI output. Plus, Aukey completes the package with a 5W Qi charging pad for refueling an iPhone or Android device at your desk. Rated 4/5 stars.

If it’s just USB-A ports you’re after for connecting some legacy devices, this 4-in-1 hub from Aukey is an easy alternative to recommend at $11. It’ll still give your Mac plenty of extra ports from a single cable, but ditches the more versatile assortment of I/O found in the lead deal. Not to mention, there’s no built-in Qi charger.

For more ways to expand the I/O on your machine, Anker’s back to school sale is packed with some discounts that are certainly worth checking out. There you’ll find all-time lows on Thunderbolt 3 docks, alongside additional USB-C gear and more.

Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Fast charges your Qi-compatible Samsung phone (when using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger) or your iPhone XS. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging. The USB-C Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged up to 60W (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Also charges your compatible USB-C phone

