Hario’s Steel Buono Gooseneck Kettle hits Amazon 2020 low at $33 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the 1.2-liter Hario Buono Gooseneck Coffee Kettle for $32.99 shipped. Regularly closer to just over $50, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and is the lowest total we can find. This model sells for $62 at Williams Sonoma for comparison. Ideal for tea aficionados and fans of pour-over coffee makers, this is a stainless steel stovetop kettle with a slender gooseneck spout for controlled pouring. It has a 1.2-liter or 41-ounce capacity and is compatible with any type of cooking surface including induction. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
While it’s only a few bucks less, it might be worth taking a closer look at the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Water Kettle. It comes in at just under $30, however it is an electric model as opposed to the stovetop version above. But for something even more simple and affordable, consider the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle at $22 Prime shipped and with solid ratings from over 14,000 customers.
Amazon has a number of deals on kettles, coffee makers, and other related accessories as part of its ongoing Big Summer Sale. You’ll find a number of options starting from $4 right here and over in our home goods deal hub.
More on the Hario Buono Gooseneck Coffee Kettle:
- Stainless steel kettle with an ergonomic design.
- Capacity: 41-ounce/ 1. 2 L/ 1200 ml (best filled to about 800 ml)
- Slender spout for slow, steady and controlled pouring.
- Ideal for use on any type of cooking surface, including induction.
- Works perfectly with the Hario V60 ceramic Coffee dripper.
