Hario’s Steel Buono Gooseneck Kettle hits Amazon 2020 low at $33 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the 1.2-liter Hario Buono Gooseneck Coffee Kettle for $32.99 shipped. Regularly closer to just over $50, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and is the lowest total we can find. This model sells for $62 at Williams Sonoma for comparison. Ideal for tea aficionados and fans of pour-over coffee makers, this is a stainless steel stovetop kettle with a slender gooseneck spout for controlled pouring. It has a 1.2-liter or 41-ounce capacity and is compatible with any type of cooking surface including induction. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it’s only a few bucks less, it might be worth taking a closer look at the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Water Kettle. It comes in at just under $30, however it is an electric model as opposed to the stovetop version above. But for something even more simple and affordable, consider the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle at $22 Prime shipped and with solid ratings from over 14,000 customers.

Amazon has a number of deals on kettles, coffee makers, and other related accessories as part of its ongoing Big Summer Sale. You’ll find a number of options starting from $4 right here and over in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Hario Buono Gooseneck Coffee Kettle:

Stainless steel kettle with an ergonomic design.

Capacity: 41-ounce/ 1. 2 L/ 1200 ml (best filled to about 800 ml)

Slender spout for slow, steady and controlled pouring.

Ideal for use on any type of cooking surface, including induction.

Works perfectly with the Hario V60 ceramic Coffee dripper.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!