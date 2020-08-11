Home Depot discounts simplehuman, Dyson, more by up to 35% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off simplehuman products, vacuums, and more. Free shipping is available on nearly everything or you can opt for in-store pick up, as well. Our top pick is the simplehuman 50-L. Stainless Steel Trash Can for $104.99. Amazon is also matching this offer, which arrives as the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. You’d typically pay $130 for this trash can. With a classic stainless steel simplehuman design, there’s a lot to like here. The hands-free build allows you to easily open the lid with just your foot. simplehuman’s bag-tuck feature has long been a favorite of my household, which allows the unsightly bag to be hidden out of sight. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 5,500 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Another standout offer today is the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier at $259. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 but has trended around $300 more recently. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This model offers Wi-Fi control and removes an estimated 99.97% of particles in the air, making it a great way to rid your space of allergens and more. Plus, with Night-time Mode, “the machine monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, with a dimmed display.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on everyday home goods, smart vacuums, and more. Meanwhile, our home goods guide is constantly being updated with fresh deals. Home Depot recently kicked off a RYOBI end of summer sale, which features a number of notable price drops with reductions by as much as 35% off the regular going rate. Check out all of our top picks right here.

simplehuman 50-L. Trash Can features:

10-YEAR WARRANTY – We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.

CODE Q CUSTOM FIT LINERS – Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience.

STRONG STEEL PEDAL – Engineered to last 150,000 steps – that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.

