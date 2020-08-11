Intex air mattresses up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box, deals from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Intex Airbeds. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort Plush Elevated Queen Airbed at $30.37. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal represents the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in a year. This model inflates in just 3-minutes, plus it includes a carrying case, and offers support for up to 300-pounds of weight. It’s an ideal option to throw in the closet, knowing you’ll have it on hand for unexpected guests or the holidays. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

For a more robust offering with additional padding, consider going with the Intex Dura-Beam 18-inch Queen bed at $38.50. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers a thicker 18-inch design with double the support as the lead deal above, being able to handle up to 600-pounds of weight. It will fully inflate in 4-minutes. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more air mattress deals from Intex with up to 30% off. Our home goods guide continues to be updated with all of the latest deals to take your living space to the next level. Don’t miss Amazon’s outdoor furniture sale with deals from $21 on hammocks and more, it’s a great chance to score some new chairs for your space.

Intex Deluxe Airbed features:

A built-in 110 120v internal pump will inflate and deflate the airbed with the switch of a button

Approximate inflation time is 3 minutes; Flocked sides are more puncture and abrasion-resistant

The convenient hand carry bag is perfect for storage and transport

Weight capacity 300 pounds ; Built-in, high-powered AC electric pump for hassle-free inflation and deflation

