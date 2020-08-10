Outfit your patio for fall with Amazon’s outdoor furniture sale from $21

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is discounting a outdoor furniture starting at $21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock for $183.98. Typically fetching $270, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount and marks a new 2020 low. With summer winding down and fall weather on the way, now is a great time to outfit your patio or space with some new furniture. This hammock is a great way to relax outdoors whether reading a book or taking a weekend nap. It has a 450-pound weight capacity and pairs with a heavy duty steel frame so you don’t have to worry about relying on two trees or structures to hang from. With over 11,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and has earned #1 best-seller status. Head below for more deals from $21.

Other outdoor furniture highlights:

Or if you’re looking to treat the inside of your house to some new furnishings, our home goods guide is the place to look. There you’ll find plenty of discounts on kitchenware and other cooking sets, alongside deals to kickstart your DIY toolbox, and more.

Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock features:

The Sunbrella Hammock combo is our top choice to challenge the elements. The double hammock is made with Sunbrella: a solution dyed acrylic fabric that’s soft for extreme comfort, easy to maintain, stain resistant, fade proof, breathable to prevent condensation, mildew resistant and UV resistant. You can’t buy a better material for outdoor furniture! The space-saving 9 foot stand is constructed of heavy duty steel and assembles in minutes without any tools.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!